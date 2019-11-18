Ballot paper design clarified

Electors with visual impairments can mark the ballot papers inserted through the holes on the braille ballot paper templates.

The circle next to the chosen candidate’s name on the mock ballot paper is parallel to the holes on the braille ballot paper template.

The angled cut on the front of the mock ballot paper (right, marked in blue) is to facilitate electors with visual impairment to insert their ballot papers into the braille ballot paper templates correctly.

The ballot paper for the upcoming District Council Ordinary Election is designed to have an angled cut on its front to facilitate electors with visual impairments, the Registration & Electoral Office said today.

In a statement clarifying online rumours about the design of ballot papers, the office said for every ballot paper to be issued on the November 24 polling day, there is an angled cut at the upper left corner on its front.

This is to facilitate electors with visual impairments to insert their ballot papers into braille ballot paper templates correctly so that they can mark the ballot papers by themselves.

The angled cut is not formed by polling staff deliberately to spoil the ballot paper, as online rumours have falsely claimed, the office said.