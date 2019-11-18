Ballot paper design clarified
The ballot paper for the upcoming District Council Ordinary Election is designed to have an angled cut on its front to facilitate electors with visual impairments, the Registration & Electoral Office said today.
In a statement clarifying online rumours about the design of ballot papers, the office said for every ballot paper to be issued on the November 24 polling day, there is an angled cut at the upper left corner on its front.
This is to facilitate electors with visual impairments to insert their ballot papers into braille ballot paper templates correctly so that they can mark the ballot papers by themselves.
The angled cut is not formed by polling staff deliberately to spoil the ballot paper, as online rumours have falsely claimed, the office said.