Nov 18 classes suspended

The Education Bureau today announced that all classes of kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and special schools will remain suspended on November 18 for the sake of safety.

Although roads and public transport services in the city have gradually resumed, there are still uncertain factors, it noted.

The bureau said that during the suspension, schools must remain open and its staff should look after students who have arrived at school.

School staff should also maintain contact with parents and allow students to return home only under safe conditions.

If the situation allows, schools may resume classes on November 19.

Schools should pay attention to further announcements from the bureau, prepare for class resumption and work out contingency measures for class arrangements in case of emergencies.

The bureau again urged all parties to stop violent and destructive activities so that students can return to their normal school life.

It also urged students to stay away from danger and not to participate in unlawful activities.