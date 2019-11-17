Gov't, residents clear blocked roads

The Tolo Highway, which is essential to people living in northern and eastern parts of the New Territories, reopens.

Members of the Civil Aid Service clear Tai Po Road near Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Members of the public and government departments worked together today to clear roads that were blocked by rioters in various districts.

Aside from causing road blockages, rioters also caused extensive damage in recent days, severely affecting people’s lives.

Members of the public came out on their own initiative to clear barricades, facilitating the reopening of many blocked roads.

Their heart-touching actions show their love for Hong Kong and inject positive energy into society.

However, some rioters attacked members of the public, leading to injuries.

The Government appeals to members of the public to be careful and strongly condemns rioters’ dangerous acts.

Government departments also worked together from the morning to clear roads and co-ordinate with other parties.

Their efforts led to the reopening of various roads, including the Tolo Highway, Tai Po Road, and Pok Fu Lam Road.

As rioters had hurled petrol bombs and objects onto the Tolo Highway from the No. 2 Bridge next to the Chinese University of Hong Kong, which led to the highway’s closure, the Government will start works tonight to temporarily close the bridge to keep the highway clear and ensure road users’ safety.

Rioters attacked users of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and set fires to toll booths and vandalised the Administration Building.

Since rioters are still assembling nearby and the traffic management system has been damaged, the tunnel cannot be opened soon.

The Government and the tunnel operator will assess the extent of the damage to the system and draw up a repair plan once the safety of the tunnel staff can be guaranteed.

Some Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations have also been vandalised and are out of service.

Government departments will closely liaise with the MTR and make suitable arrangements in accordance with the actual situation.