Police respect press freedom

In response to statements made by media organisations, Police said they fully respect press freedom.

It said in the small hours of today, rioters set barricades and hurled petrol bombs, suspected corrosive liquids and bricks on Nathan Road in Mong Kok.

Police conducted dispersal operation with tear gas.

While Police were preparing for another round of dispersal operation on Portland Street, officers requested reporters at the scene to leave and fired one 40mm react round.

It said the officer involved is currently on leave and that it is looking into the incident.

Police reiterated that they fully respect press freedom, adding that the force will maintain close communication with media organisations to boost mutual understanding.