Gov't provides free transport

The Government today arranged free transportation services for people living and working in Tai Po, Sha Tin and North District.

They included a free ferry service between Wu Kai Sha Public Pier and Tai Po Waterfront Park Pier and a free coach service between Tai Po Waterfront Park near Dai King Street Roundabouts and Tai Po Market Station.

The services’ original schedule of 7am to 7pm was also extended by an hour to 8pm.

The Government will continue to provide these services on November 17 from 7am to 8pm.