CP inspects recruits

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo speaks at a passing-out parade for probationary inspectors and recruit police constables.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo inspected a passing-out parade for probationary inspectors and recruit police constables at Police College today.

In his speech, Mr Lo encouraged the graduating officers to stand firm to their values, stay honest and keep confident in order to face the challenges arising from threats on public safety and order under the current social unrest.

"We must not forget our aspirations in joining the force, which is to complete the solemn missions of upholding the rule of law and fighting crimes."

Noting that the overall crime figure in 2018 dropped to 54,225 cases, the lowest since 1974, Mr Lo said it could only be achieved by the joint efforts of Police and the general public.

He hoped Police would continue to adhere to the people-oriented principle in serving the community to keep Hong Kong safe and stable.

The incidents that have occurred in the past few months have brought great challenges to the relationship between Police and the community, he said.

Mr Lo added that as long as the force stays united and continues to enforce the law impartially, it will certainly have the support and trust of Hong Kong citizens.