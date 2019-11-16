Gov’t makes election pledge

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government takes the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election seriously and will try its best to ensure it takes place as scheduled, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip said today.

Mr Nip made the pledge regarding the November 24 election at an interdepartmental press conference chaired by Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung.

He said the Government will closely monitor Hong Kong’s current social events and put in place corresponding measures to deal with any eventualities.

Prior to the press conference, Mr Nip chaired a working meeting on security and crisis management plans for the poll.

The meeting was attended by Security Bureau representatives and other departments including Police, Fire Services Department and Civil Aid Service.

Mr Nip was briefed that over 600 ordinary polling stations and 20 dedicated polling stations have been put in place, while the Registration & Electoral Office has arranged training and briefing sessions for 20,000 electoral staff.

He said violent protests and all associated acts must stop so that electors can cast their votes in a safe and peaceful environment.