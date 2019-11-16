Gov't aims for safe election

Relevant government departments and the Electoral Affairs Commission are moving full steam ahead to ensure the 2019 District Council Ordinary Election (DCOE) will be held in a safe and orderly manner.

The Government made the statement in response to media enquiries about the poll scheduled for November 24.

"The DCOE is an important platform for more than four million registered electors to exercise their voting right and elect the District Council members who can represent them.

“The Government is making the greatest effort in organising a decent election and in ensuring that it be held smoothly in accordance with the law."

The statement noted that recent violent and illegal attacks including arson, throwing petrol bombs, vandalising public transport facilities, blocking major roads and breaching public peace have escalated.

“All these have posed tremendous challenges to the work of protecting the personal safety of candidates, electors, and electoral staff, as well as ensuring the on-time arrival of electoral staff at polling stations, and smoothly carrying out the work of voting and vote-counting.”

The Government severely denounced such reckless behaviour.

"The Government sincerely calls on all members of the public, regardless of their backgrounds or political inclination, to say no to violence together.

"We also strongly urge protesters to stop all violent acts so as to resume peace to society and enable the 4.13 million electors to cast their votes to elect their representatives safely on November 24.”