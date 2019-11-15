Tolo Highway partially opened

Police today co-operated with other government departments to ensure the partial opening of the Tolo Highway was safe for traffic, Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung said.

Mr Tse spoke to the media after parts of Tolo Highway’s southbound and northbound lanes were re-opened earlier today.

He explained that Tolo Highway, next to the Chinese University of Hong Kong, was maliciously blocked for over 60 hours and that parts of the road near the No. 2 Bridge was filled with trash, shattered glass and metal fragments thrown by rioters from the bridge.

“Tolo Highway is a key transport route in the New Territories. The road blockage seriously hampered emergency services and the safety of all road users in the area.”

Mr Tse also pointed out that workers responsible for making the road safe for vehicle passage performed their duties under hazardous conditions.

“This morning, as contracted government workers attempted to clear the debris, rioters on the No.2 Bridge threatened to hurt them with bows and arrows.

“After hours of joint efforts between Police and other government departments, this highway was re-opened at around noon.”