P1 results to be released

The results of Primary 1 discretionary places for next September will be released on November 18, the Education Bureau announced today.

Out of 52,473 children applying for discretionary places in government and aided primary schools this year, 23,340 will be offered a place in these schools.

Of these, 13,211 have siblings studying at, or parents working in the schools they have applied to.

The remaining 10,129 will be selected according to the Points System.

Parents should bring their copy of the P1 application when checking results between 9am and 5pm on November 18 or 19 at the school they applied for.

In view of the recent social situation, if parents cannot check the results at the school due to traffic or other special conditions, they can check on the school website or contact the school by phone.

Registration of successful applicants should be made on November 20 or 21 during school hours.