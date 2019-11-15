Emergency services affected

Due to recent mass gatherings, emergency services have been seriously affected by barricades near fire stations and ambulance depots as well as road obstructions in various Hong Kong districts.

The Fire Services Department issued the statement to explain that barricades have blocked fire appliances and ambulances from responding to fire and emergency ambulance calls.

The department noted that Tsim Tung Fire Station, Tsim Tung Ambulance Depot, Kowloon Tong Fire Station and the Kowloon Tong Ambulance Depot were the most affected.

It asserted that such impediments have jeopardised the lives and property of citizens and to reduce the impact, the department’s personnel will clear the barricades today.

The operation will enable fire appliances and ambulances to promptly respond to emergency calls.

The department calls on all people to exercise restraint and co-operate with the operation.