Parking spaces bill gazetted

The Road Traffic Legislation (Parking Spaces) (Amendment) Bill 2019 was gazetted today.

The bill seeks to provide a legal basis for the operation of a new generation of parking meters with additional features.

The Chief Executive announced in her 2017 Policy Address that, as a Smart Mobility initiative, the Government would install a new generation of on-street parking meters.

New parking meters will replace the existing parking meters, which have been in use since 2003-04 and are approaching the end of their serviceable life.

They will accept multiple electronic payment means and motorists can make remote payment for parking time units through a mobile application.

They will also be equipped with sensors to detect whether individual metered parking spaces are occupied to assist motorists in finding vacant on-street parking spaces.

Those sensors will not collect any personal data or vehicle identification numbers.

The Transport & Housing Bureau said upon passage of the bill, the Government will install new parking meters in phases from the first half of 2020, adding it is expected that the installation will be completed in about two years.



In addition, the bill stipulates that the Government will cease accepting refund applications for e-Park cards with effect from January 1, 2022.

Holders of e-Park cards should apply for refunds by the deadline.

The bill will be introduced into the Legislative Council on November 27.