Attack on SJ condemned

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed outrage at the attack on Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng in which she was injured while attending an event in London yesterday.

Mrs Lam said the attack was barbaric and violated the principles of a civilised society, adding that such acts should be strongly condemned.

For her part, Ms Cheng castigated the violent mob in London causing her serious bodily harm on her way to an event venue.

She immediately made a report to the Metropolitan Police and requested they take the case seriously and bring the culprits to justice.

The justice chief also denounced all forms of violence and radicalism depriving others' legitimate rights on the pretext of pursuing their political ideals, which would never be in the interest of Hong Kong and any civilised society.