CSD officers to assist Police

The Government today announced that the Commissioner of Police has appointed a batch of Correctional Services Department (CSD) officers as Special Constables to enhance police strength.

The appointments were made under section 40 of the Public Order Ordinance.

The Government said the ongoing riots over the past months make it necessary to strengthen support for frontline police officers.

Police have, as a pilot, arranged to appoint not more than 100 CSD officers as Special Constables. They are familiar with anti-riot equipment, responsible for related duties in their routine work and are willing to take up the appointments.

In accordance with the operational needs of Police, Special Constables will be mainly responsible for guarding government premises as specified by the Commissioner of Police. The work includes anti-riot operations and handling of emergencies.

During their appointment as Special Constables, the CSD officers will be on loan to Police on a part-time basis. The CSD will flexibly deploy its work to cope with the relevant arrangements.

The disciplined services of the Government have made the greatest possible efforts to support Police in curbing disorder, the Government added.

Depending on Police's manpower needs and the development of social events, the Government said it does not preclude the appointment of officers from other local disciplined services as Special Constables in the future.