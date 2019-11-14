Police warn of arrow attacks

Police today advised the public to stay vigilant when passing through Tsim Sha Tsui where its officers faced arrow attacks three times this morning.

At about 6.45am, some rioters shot an arrow from Hong Kong Polytechnic University at several patrolling police officers at the junction of Austin Road and Chatham Road South.

When more officers came to the aid of their colleagues, rioters threw flower pots from a height, endangering public safety.

Police officers deployed tear gas to effect dispersal, during which rioters shot another round of arrows.

At about 8.50am, rioters shot the third round, causing an immense threat to public safety.

No police officers were injured, while six arrows were seized at the scene.

The case has been classified as assaulting police officer and is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police warn rioters against committing illegal and violent acts and will bring the offenders to justice through resolute enforcement actions.