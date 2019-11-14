Class suspension until Nov 17

The Education Bureau today announced that all classes of kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and special schools will remain suspended from November 15 to 17 for the sake of safety.

The bureau issued the special announcement due to continued disruptions to public transport services and road obstructions in extensive areas.

However, it noted that during the suspension, schools must remain open and its staff should safeguard arriving students.

School staff should also maintain contact with parents to ensure students return home under safe conditions.

The bureau strongly appealed to protesters to stop all violent and destructive acts so that students can return to school safely.

It also urged students to stay away from danger and not to participate in unlawful activities.

The bureau will continue to monitor the latest developments and provide schools with timely advice and support.