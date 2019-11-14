Persistent violent acts condemned

The Government today strongly condemned the protesters and rioters who disregarded law and order and deprived the public of their freedom and rights.

It said in a statement that illegal protests took place in various Hong Kong districts for the third consecutive day yesterday, as rioters exploited the situation to commit violent acts.

In the past few days, protesters jeopardised public safety by using nails and various objects to block roads and railway tracks. Rioters hurled petrol bombs at trains with passengers inside and vandalised buses and public facilities.

Such traffic disruptions gravely inconvenienced the public and hindered emergency services.

Masked rioters threw objects from height, vandalised and set fires to shopping malls, the Cross-Harbour Tunnel toll plaza and other places.

Rioters also attacked police officers with lethal weapons including petrol bombs and burned down a police vehicle.

Others wantonly attacked and injured members of the public, leaving some victims in critical condition.

Amid the traffic interruptions, the Government said it is grateful to civil servants, public service providers and people from all walks of life for standing fast at their posts.

It also thanked employers for showing compassion by adopting flexible work arrangements for affected employees.