Review panel set to start work

The Government will start work on the independent review panel on deep-seated conflicts as soon as practicable after the situation associated with the mass-scale violent confrontations has somewhat stabilised.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the remarks in response to questions from legislator Priscilla Leung in the Legislative Council today, adding that the Government's prime task is to stop the violence which has noticeably escalated.

The Chief Executive announced on September 4 that community leaders, professionals and academics would be invited to independently examine and review society’s deep-seated problems and to advise on solutions.

While noting that the review’s scope and methodology will be determined by the independent panel, Mr Cheung said it is expected the body will make reference to the approach adopted by the UK Government in handling the riots in 2011.

Such an approach would include among other things, listening to the public’s views and making reference to reports compiled by various institutions, experts and academics in addressing the issue.

The chief secretary also pointed out that the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC) has established a Special Task Force and an International Expert Panel to conduct a study on the major public order events which have occurred in Hong Kong since June 9 and the corresponding police operations.

He said the IPCC has stated that it would endeavour to submit the study’s preliminary report to the Chief Executive and publish the details in early 2020 as scheduled.

The preliminary report will cover incidents including those in Yuen Long on July 21, at MTR Prince Edward Station on August 31 and at the San Uk Ling Holding Centre, Mr Cheung added.

According to the IPCC, as at November 7, 339 reportable complaints and 694 notifiable complaints stemming from major public order events have been received.

Mr Cheung noted the investigation work for each complaint is closely monitored by the IPCC and its 120 observers.