Nov 14 classes to be suspended

The Education Bureau today announced that classes of kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools and special schools will be suspended on November 14 for the sake of safety.

The bureau said it made the decision because of the current and anticipated traffic conditions as well as the overall report from schools in the city.

The safety and well-being of students have always been the bureau's prime considerations, it said.

During the class suspension, schools must keep their premises open and arrange for staff to take care of students at school.

If parents need to send their children to school, they may continue to do so, it said.

The bureau noted that violent protesters caused extensive damage to society in the last couple of days. It strongly condemned acts that deliberately endanger students' safety and deprive them of their basic right to learn.

It also strongly urged protesters to stop all violent acts so that society can return to normal as soon as possible and students can go to school safely.

The bureau called on students to stay at home and not to wander in the streets, and said it will monitor the latest developments and provide schools with timely advice and support.

Regarding the education union, which not only failed to condemn violent protesters but also shifted the blame to Police, the bureau considered that their attitude was non-compliant with the professional attitude expected of educators.