Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng will leave for London tomorrow.

Ms Cheng will meet key UK business figures and legal practitioners to promote Hong Kong’s role as a dispute resolution and deal-making hub, and call on Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming.

She will also deliver a speech at the Alexander Lecture 2019 organised by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators during the visit.

Ms Cheng will return to Hong Kong on November 18.