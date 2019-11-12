75 green schools praised

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (second left) presents awards to representatives of a winning school at the 17th Hong Kong Green School Award presentation ceremony.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong officiated at an event today to recognise the green efforts of 75 schools.

Speaking at the 17th Hong Kong Green School Award presentation ceremony held by the Environmental Campaign Committee, Mr Wong said the Government will adopt a multi-pronged approach to expedite carbon and waste reduction in Hong Kong amid the climate change challenge.

While the secretary also called on the public to practise low-carbon living and actively reduce waste, he encouraged schools to continue spreading the “use less, waste less” message.

Forty schools received the Green School Award for promoting environmental education, while 35 schools won the NO Disposables Campus Award.

Primary and secondary schools were assessed on four criteria: environmental policy and campus environment, environmental management measures, environmental education plan and implementation, and environmental education effectiveness.

The schools that met the benchmark scores were given gold, silver or bronze awards.

Schools receiving the Hong Kong Green School title were invited to compete for the 2019 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence.

The pre-school category was also judged on four criteria: environmental infrastructure, environmental management, environmental education, and parents' participation in environmental activities.

Eleven award-winning pre-schools were presented cash prizes ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Launched in 2000, the award scheme has attracted the participation of nearly 900 schools and encourages them to formulate an environmental policy, implement an environmental management plan and enhance environmental awareness.

