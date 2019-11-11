Gov't won't yield to violence: CE

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

The Government will not yield to protesters’ escalating violence, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Mrs Lam made the statement during a media stand-up in the evening.

She said: “If there is still any wishful thinking that by escalating violence the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will yield to pressure, to satisfy these so-called political demands, I am making this statement clear and loud here: That will not happen.”

Mrs Lam said the violent activities and disturbances brought on by a citywide strike had caused major consequences for almost everyone in Hong Kong.

She added the social disturbances resulted in a large number of casualties.

“There are over 60 as far as I could gather. And particularly there were two causing major bodily harm to two individuals. They are still in critical condition in hospitals.

“One is the outcome of an open fire incident by a police officer in the course of enforcement operation.

“The other is a very malicious case of setting an individual on fire in front of many witnesses. This is a blatant breach of peace and the rule of law, and is a totally inhumane act that nobody should condone."

Mrs Lam also said there have been malicious rumours circulating on social media.

“I suspect they are motivated by some intentions. The Government will spare no time in clarifying those speculations and rumours in order to avoid disorderly incidents from happening.

“Finally, I want to appeal to everyone in Hong Kong to stay calm and refrain from taking part in any unlawful activities.

“Given these widespread unlawful activities, members of the community should stay away whenever such activities are taking place.”