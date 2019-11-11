Shooting case being investigated

Police are investigating the incident in which an officer opened fire in Sai Wan Ho today.

Police Public Relations Branch Chief Superintendent Tse Chun-chung made the statement in a press conference this afternoon.

He said radical protesters set up barricades and blocked roads outside Tai On Building in the morning.

"Our officers arrived to disperse the mob and to clear the roads. One traffic officer who was not in riot gear arrested a person, then several others surrounded him. The officer pulled out his service revolver as a warning, however the protester did not stop attempting to snatch the revolver.

"At that time, the officer believed it was very likely that the revolver would be snatched and the consequences would be disastrous. Death and casualties would have resulted.

"In the whole incident, the officer fired three shots, including one that hit that man. After the gunshots, the man attempted to flee but was subdued by our officer instantly."

The officer who opened fire had no bad intentions, Mr Tse said.

He added the Regional Crime Unit of Hong Kong Island is carrying out an in-depth investigation into the incident.