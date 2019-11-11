Police school access explained

Police have established procedures and guidelines on accessing school premises and will continue to maintain close communication with the institutions to maintain law and order in Hong Kong.

Police made the statement today after concerns were expressed that officers entered the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Polytechnic University to take law enforcement action.

At 7.30am, Police received reports that some rioters had paralysed traffic by setting up barricades at the Cross Harbour Tunnel on the Hung Hom side.

When Police were deployed to stop their actions, the rioters used the footbridge that leads to Polytechnic University and ran into the campus to escape.

As Police conducted arrests on the footbridge, a large group of rioters began throwing petrol bombs, glass bottles and other objects at the footbridge from the campus.

To protect the arrestees and officers, Police briefly entered Polytechnic University.

After using minimum necessary force to disperse the rioters, Police left the campus.

At 7.50am, a large group of rioters on a footbridge leading to the Chinese University of Hong Kong were seen hurling objects at vehicles below, seriously threatening the safety of the motorists.

As Police attempted to disperse them, the rioters entered the campus to escape.

The force said officers stayed at the footbridge to safeguard the Police cordon line and prevent rioters from hurling objects at vehicles.

Under the Police Force Ordinance, Police have the right to enter any public or private premises, including housing estates, shopping arcades and Mass Transit Railway stations upon reasonable doubt that a crime has occurred.

Police reiterated that it will continue to take resolute enforcement action to safeguard the public and bring lawbreakers to justice.