Strict guidelines on firearms use

Police has strict guidelines and orders relating to the use of firearms and all police officers are required to justify their enforcement actions.

Police issued the statement in response to online rumours that Police management ordered frontline officers to recklessly use their firearms during today’s dispersal operations.

Police clarified that this allegation is totally false and malicious.

It explained that since this morning, radical protesters posed a grave danger to road users in multiple locations by setting up barricades and dropping heavy objects from heights onto carriageways.

The Force pointed out that rioters also threw petrol bombs into Mass Transit Railway train compartments and vandalised university facilities.

Due to rioters’ extensive illegal acts, Police conducted dispersal and arrest operations.

During the operations, one police officer discharged his service revolver and shot a man in Sai Wan Ho, while other officers drew their service arms in Shatin and Tung Chung.

Police appealed to radical protesters to stay calm and rational and urged them to stop all acts that threaten others’ safety and obstruct Police’s lawful execution of duty.