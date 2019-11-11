Immigration courtesy poll set

The Immigration Department will conduct its annual courtesy campaign from November 18 to 24.

Travellers are encouraged to vote for immigration control officers who perform commendable immigration clearance services.

Ballot forms and boxes will be available at 13 immigration control points.

Those who use e-Channel can also vote for officers who assist them with using the automated service.

The campaign aims to encourage immigration officers to provide the public with courteous and efficient services and promote Hong Kong tourism.

The officer with the highest number of votes will be appointed as a Hong Kong Courtesy Ambassador by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.