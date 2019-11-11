Systematic vandalsim condemned

Police today strongly condemned rioters for committing organised destructive acts in various Hong Kong districts yesterday.

Since 2pm, radical protesters breached public peace by vandalising several malls and shops in Kowloon Tong, Tsuen Wan, Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Tseung Kwan O, Tai Po and Mong Kok.

In Sha Tin, protesters disregarded public safety by blocking the exits of a mall and storming a restaurant near Sha Tin Town Hall. They also posed a danger to railway safety by vandalising MTR Sha Tin Station facilities.

At about 4.30pm, violent protesters recklessly damaged shops inside the Kowloon Tong Festival Walk shopping centre. To stop the crime, plainclothes police officers arrested several offenders.

During the arrest, a large group of protesters attacked police officers while attempting to prevent one arrestee from being captured. Officers responded with minimum necessary force.

Police pointed out that since crimes were committed in various malls, it had the legal power to enter, investigate and make arrests.

At night, protesters paralysed traffic by erecting barriers and burning objects in Tuen Mun, Mong Kok and Tsuen Wan.

During the dispersal operation, Police deployed specialised crowd management vehicles and used tear gas to stop protesters.

At 11.30pm, Police arrested 88 people for offences including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons, criminal damage and using facial covering while at an unlawful assembly.

Police strongly condemned rioters' violent and vandalistic acts and reiterated that resolute enforcement action will be taken to safeguard the public and bring lawbreakers to justice.