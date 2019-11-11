Gov't condemns violent acts

The Government today strongly condemned masked rioters’ violent and vandalistic acts, which seriously breached public peace.

It said in a statement that masked rioters rampaged at various shopping malls this afternoon and vandalised shops, including restaurants which were in operation, frightening staff and customers with young children.

They also attacked police officers in a shopping mall to enable an arrested person to escape. Some rioters also blocked roads in various districts and set fire to barricades.



The masked rioters completely disregard law and order as well as other people's safety and rights, and their acts are outrageous.

The Government will not tolerate violent acts and Police will take resolute enforcement action to bring all lawbreakers to justice.