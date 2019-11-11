Immigration Dep’t supports Gov't

The Immigration Department reiterated its staunch support for the Government to govern according to the law and said it supports Police in strictly enforcing the law to quell violence and disorder.

The department issued the statement after people claiming to be its officers made public comments about the Government and the current situation in Hong Kong.

It said there is no evidence showing such comments were made by its officers, adding that anyone who impersonates a public officer may have violated the law.

While staff can express views via established communication channels, it said they must comply with the relevant civil servant codes, guidelines and procedures of the department.

The department added that it attaches great importance to staff discipline.