Gov’t regrets awards disruption

The Government has expressed deep regret over the disruptive acts of lawmaker Hui Chi-fung during the 2019 Honours & Awards Presentation Ceremony held at Government House today.

In a statement, the Government said Mr Hui yelled in the middle of the ceremony, interrupting the other guests and proceedings. He also made unreasonable and malicious accusations against Police.

It noted that the annual presentation ceremony was a very solemn event to recognise the contributions of individuals from various sectors to the Hong Kong community, adding that it is not an occasion for protests.

The statement also emphasised that Police were given honours and awards in recognition of their significant contributions to Hong Kong and for their dedicated service to the community.

In the past few months, Police have been sparing no effort in stopping violence and curbing disorder to maintain social order. The Government expresses deep regret over Mr Hui's deliberate distortion of the objective of this ceremony and unfounded accusations against Police.