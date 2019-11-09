CE presents honours

Chief Executive Carrie Lam presents the Grand Bauhinia Medal to Albert Hung at the 2019 Honours & Awards Presentation Ceremony at Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam presented honours and awards to 329 recipients at the 2019 Honours & Awards Presentation Ceremony at Government House today.

Yu Kwok-chun and Albert Hung received the Grand Bauhinia Medal at the ceremony.

Eight people received the Gold Bauhinia Star, 17 were awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star, three the Silver Medal for Bravery, 10 the Distinguished Service Medal for the disciplined services & the Independent Commission Against Corruption, 36 the Bronze Bauhinia Star and seven the Bronze Medal for Bravery.

Meanwhile, 43 people were given the Meritorious Service Medal for the disciplined services & the ICAC, 85 the Medal of Honour, 81 the Chief Executive's Commendation for Community Service and 37 the Chief Executive's Commendation for Government/Public Service.

The 2019 Honours List was issued on July 1.