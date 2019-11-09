Police explain open fire

A police officer fired one warning shot into the air in Yau Ma Tei last night as the lives of officers at the scene were under serious threat.

In a statement today, Police said a group of protesters set up barricades using miscellaneous objects at the junction of Nathan Road and Waterloo Road at about 9.45pm yesterday.

Police officers stopped the protesters and pursued them to the junction of Nathan Road and Hamilton Street.

At that time, a large group of rioters armed with offensive weapons suddenly appeared. They continued to charge police cordon lines and hurled bricks at officers at the scene.

The lives of the police officers were under serious threat. Having given repeated warnings to the rioters in vain, an officer fired one warning shot into the air.

Police appeal to members of the public to return any bullets or bullet casings found, adding that possessing ammunition without a licence may be liable on conviction to a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for 14 years.

It added that Police severely condemn all violent acts by the rioters and the attacks on its officers in various districts.