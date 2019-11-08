Intangible heritage scheme opens

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department is inviting applications for Partnership Projects under the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) Funding Scheme.

Applications are invited for three items aimed at supporting the Representative List of the ICH of Hong Kong, enhancing the city's ICH inventory, and designing and operating an ICH Mobile Centre.

Successful applicants of the first item will conduct in-depth research on the cultural content, historical development and transmission of 20 items inscribed onto the Representative List of the ICH of Hong Kong, and collect materials for publication of monographs.

The second item calls for conducting surveys and research on items not yet included in the ICH Inventory of Hong Kong.

For the third item, the ICH Mobile Centre will provide exhibitions, education and public programmes through a vehicle to promote and enhance the understanding of local ICH items among students and the public.

The successful applicant is required to design, plan and operate the centre, which will tour around schools and public places from September 2020 to July 2022.

Click here for details.