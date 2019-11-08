Gov’t saddened by student death

November 8, 2019

The Government today expressed great sorrow and regret over the death of a Hong Kong University of Science & Technology student and extended sympathies to his family.

 

In a statement responding to media enquiries, the Government said the student fell in a car park in Tseung Kwan O in the early hours of November 4.

 

He passed away after undergoing surgery and treatment in a hospital.

 

Police stated earlier that they attach great importance to the incident, the statement said, adding that a comprehensive investigation to find out what happened is being conducted.

