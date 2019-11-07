HK Asia's wine hub

Financial Secretary Paul Chan

This year, the 12th Wine & Spirits Fair has attracted well over 1,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions, East as well as West.

The number 12, by the way, symbolises completeness, perfection, in both Eastern and Western cultures.

Perfection, of course, is never entirely achieved but something we always strive toward. That said, this year's Wine & Spirits Fair is certainly a vintage edition.

Let me add that I am very pleased to welcome Latvia, Lithuania, Vietnam and Ukraine to this fair for the first time.

I am also delighted to see expanded country pavilions from the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, as well as Japan's JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) pavilion.

And the French pavilion, the largest at this year's fair, counts some 200 exhibitors, including SGV Champagne, here with its three fine Champagne houses.

That the world pours into Hong Kong, each year, for this seminal event is a clear and compelling confirmation of Hong Kong's status as Asia's premier wine trading and distribution hub.

That status also reflects our zero wine duties, our world-class logistics network, and our long-standing experience in wine trading, and certainly also Hong Kong people's love for fine wine and good food.

No less important, it recognises our proximity and singular connections to the Mainland of China's vast consumer market.

