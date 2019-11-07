Built heritage forum held in Macau

Mr Wong (second right) visits the Biblioteca do Patane in Macau.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong speaks at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao Symposium on Built Heritage Reuse.

The 2019 Mainland, Hong Kong & Macao Symposium on Built Heritage Reuse was held in Macau today.

The event, themed on community, living and revitalisation of historic buildings, was co-organised by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Development Bureau and Macao Special Administrative Region Government Cultural Affairs Bureau.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said the Hong Kong SAR Government has been adopting a multi-pronged strategy in promoting heritage conservation, including launching a number of historic building revitalisation projects, providing economic incentives and technical support to encourage the preservation of privately owned historic buildings, as well as stepping up promotion and education work.

The Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to allocate more resources in working with the public to promote heritage conservation, Mr Wong added.

Experts and academics from the Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau shared their work and experience on the protection and revitalisation of historic buildings at the event.

They also exchanged views on the developments and trends in heritage conservation.

The three local projects presented by speakers from Hong Kong were the Tai Kwun - Centre for Heritage & Arts, the Tai O Heritage Hotel and the Maryknoll House.

During his stay in Macau, Mr Wong visited the Biblioteca do Patane to learn about how a cluster of seven arcade buildings, built in the 1930s, was restored and revitalised into a public library.