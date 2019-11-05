Afghan treasures to be exhibited

Rare artefacts from Afghanistan will be on display at the Museum of History from November 6 until February 10, 2020.

Ancient Artefacts of Afghanistan - Glistening Treasures in the Dust will display 231 artefacts, including gold and glass wares, bronze sculptures and ivory carvings unearthed from four famous archaeological sites in Afghanistan.

Highlight exhibits include a golden bowl with a bearded-bull motif unearthed in Tepe Fullol and pendants with styles that were common in the Mesopotamian and Persian Plateau regions.

The precious relics are on loan from the National Museum of Afghanistan.

The museum’s director Mohammad Rahimi said that because Afghanistan borders many countries including China, the artefacts attest to the role ancient Afghanistan played as the cultural crossroads of the Silk Road.

“Afghanistan has been given the title of the crossroads of the ancient civilisation by different scholars of the world. So we had very good relations with different civilisations in the past so that’s why we can see a lot of influences of different cultures in our objects.”

Mr Rahimi added that Afghanistan is sharing its exhibit with Hong Kong as a gesture of goodwill and friendship and with the hope of strengthening relations with China.

“We have also seen different examples of our ancient relations with China. Because of that, we want to build on our relations with China through this exhibition and we have shown that we have had very good connections in the past.”

Many of the exhibits will be equipped with interactive designs so that visitors can compare and contrast the displayed treasures with similar artefacts.

