President backs HK Gov’t

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said President Xi Jinping supports the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s work in ending violence.

Mrs Lam made the statement today at a media stand-up in Shanghai.

“During a very short meeting with President Xi Jinping, he expressed care and concern about Hong Kong, especially given the social disturbances that we have seen in the last five months, and he expressed support for the various actions taken by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

“We will continue to do so in strict accordance with the principle of 'one country, two systems', upholding the rule of law and trying to put an end to the violence that we have seen in the last few months.”