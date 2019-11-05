CE attends Shanghai trade expo

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) attends the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended the opening ceremony of the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai today.

She visited the Hong Kong Exhibition Area which demonstrates the city's edge as the leading international commerce and trading platform in Asia. It highlights Hong Kong’s role in bringing foreign investment into the Mainland.

The Chief Executive also spoke at the Hongqiao International Economic Forum session on artificial intelligence (AI) to outline the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s efforts to promote AI in Hong Kong.

“We aim to enhance our research and development capabilities in this area and are steaming ahead with the establishment of a world-class research cluster focusing on AI and robotics called AIR@InnoHK at the Hong Kong Science Park, our flagship technology centre.

“My Government is also determined to take the lead in the use of AI and related technologies. We have set up a Smart Government Innovation Lab to explore the application of AI and relevant technologies, including machine-learning, cognitive systems and intelligent agent etc to enhance the provision of public services.

“Among other initiatives, we will be introducing chatbot functions to the Government's information portal and enquiry hotline to facilitate public search and use of e-Government services.”

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam toured the Enterprise & Business Exhibition to learn about the participation of nearly 200 Hong Kong enterprises.

She visited the Hong Kong Product Zone and the Hong Kong Services Zone, as well as a booth promoting the city's diversified travel products.

Mrs Lam said she hopes Hong Kong enterprises can realise more business opportunities through the expo.