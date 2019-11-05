100 civil servants lauded

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (left) congratulates an awardee at the Secretary for the Civil Service’s Commendation Award Presentation Ceremony.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today commended 100 civil servants for their outstanding work performance.

Addressing the Secretary for the Civil Service’s Commendation Award Presentation Ceremony 2019, Mr Law said the awardees came from 39 bureaus and departments.

He commended their commitment to duty, persistence in providing quality services and spirit of pursuing excellence.

Mr Law also praised civil servants for continuing to serve the public in a dedicated and professional manner during the difficult moments in the past few months.

"Apart from a sense of responsibility, colleagues' commitment to duties, I believe, arises from their love for Hong Kong.

“They cherish Hong Kong as their home. I am deeply proud of their effort and contribution and grateful for their professional performance."

One of the awardees, Assistant Officer I of the Correctional Services Department Fida Hussain, speaks several languages and acts as an interpreter to explain custodial procedures to non-ethnic Chinese people in custody.

Mr Hussain said the department’s rehabilitation work is very meaningful.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung also attended the ceremony to express his personal appreciation to the awardees.