Student assessment report released

The Hong Kong Examinations & Assessment Authority has submitted the 2019 Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA) report to the Education Bureau, the Government announced today.

About 10% of Primary 3 students from public sector and Direct Subsidy Scheme schools took part in the assessment.

The report said the performance of participating Primary 3 and Secondary 3 students in the subjects of Chinese, English and mathematics largely remains steady.

The bureau noted the Primary 3 TSA this year was continuously conducted on the basis of no student names, no school names, no collection of reports and selection of participants by sampling.

Since the introduction of enhancement measures in 2018, the implementation of the Primary 3 TSA has been satisfactory, it said.

The bureau said it will continue to uphold the original policy intents of the TSA as a low-stake assessment, promote assessment for learning as well as closely monitor its implementation to ensure that drilling for the TSA will not be revived.

