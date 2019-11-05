Dengue situation under control

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today that Dengue fever is under control in the city and that the first case reported this year is being monitored.

Speaking at a media briefing, Prof Chan stressed that anti-mosquito efforts are being stepped up.

“On Dengue fever, we had the first local case of this year yesterday. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health has been doing surveillance very quickly around the area where this person lives, which is in Tai Po area. They have been doing surveillance, health talks and some questionnaires.

“Also, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) has conducted very quickly fogging against mosquitoes around the area. The FEHD monitors the ovitrap index for Aedes albopictus in different districts in Hong Kong. So far, the situation is under control and the index is actually low.”

She also made it clear that the patient concerned is now stable.