Beijing affirms Gov't work

(To watch the video with sign language interpretation, click here.)

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung today said President Xi Jinping meeting Chief Executive Carrie Lam in Shanghai last night, underlines the importance the President and the Central People’s Government attach to Hong Kong.

Speaking to reporters ahead of an Executive Council meeting this morning, Mr Cheung said President Xi expressed a high degree of trust in Mrs Lam and fully acknowledged her work and that of her political team.

“The very fact that he is so busy, that he found time to meet the Chief Executive, really is a vote of confidence in ourselves.

“He has a high degree of confidence in the Chief Executive and also certainly recognises the work, the positive work of the present Government, and also particularly the political team. All these are pretty reassuring to us.”

He added that President Xi noted ending violence and chaos and restoring order remain the most important task for Hong Kong at present, while effective efforts should be made in work including having dialogue with all sectors of society and improving people's livelihood.

Mr Cheung said the Special Administrative Region Government has already started working on these aspects.