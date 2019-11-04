Two legal pacts signed

Ms Cheng (right) and United Nations Director of International Trade Law Anna Joubin-Bret sign a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in international trade law.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (right) and Thailand Secretary-General of the Office of the Judiciary Sarawut Benjakul sign a memorandum of understanding to forge closer co-operation on dispute avoidance and resolution.

The Department of Justice signed memorandums of understanding with Thailand and the United Nations today at the third UNCITRAL Asia Pacific Judicial Summit.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng and Thailand Secretary-General of the Office of the Judiciary Sarawut Benjakul signed the first pact, which provides a general administrative framework for co-operation between Hong Kong and Thailand on issues relating to dispute avoidance and resolution.

The second deal was signed by Ms Cheng and United Nations Director of International Trade Law Division Anna Joubin-Bret for collaboration in international trade law and to promote the use of arbitration and other forms of dispute resolution in international trade, commerce and investments.

The department noted the MOUs signified an encouraging step in legal co-operation with international organisations and foreign jurisdictions.

The pacts were the third and the fourth instruments on enhancing exchanges signed by the department this year, following the ones with Japan in January and Korea in September.

The department will continue to pursue co-operation or partnership arrangements with others to raise Hong Kong’s international profile in deal making and dispute resolution.

Held at the Convention & Exhibition Centre, the summit was co-organised by the Department of Justice, the UNCITRAL Regional Centre for Asia & the Pacific, and the Asian Academy of International Law.

It is one of the events under Hong Kong Legal Week 2019.