Joshua Law on civil service code

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law said civil servants are required to abide by the Civil Service Code.

Speaking to the media after attending today’s Legislative Council Panel on Public Service meeting, Mr Law explained that the code sets out a number of core values including the importance of rule of law, diligence and impartiality, as well as political neutrality.

“We also advise civil servants that in making public statements or making known their views, they should ensure that the comments will not come into conflict with their official duties, and that they will not give people the impression or make them cast doubt on their ability to discharge their duties in an impartial manner.”

He added that all complaints and issues regarding civil servants’ behaviour will be followed up by their respective departments.