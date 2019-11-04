Masked rioters’ acts condemned

Police today strongly condemned masked rioters for committing organised destructive acts, blocking traffic and assaulting officers in various districts yesterday.

Since 1pm, various groups of protesters gathered at malls in different districts including Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Tai Po and Taikoo. The situation was generally peaceful initially.

Some masked rioters later extensively vandalised MTR facilities and shops in the malls in an organised manner, and blocked shopping mall exits.

Police officers entered the malls, including New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, Trend Plaza in Tuen Mun, Tai Po Mega Mall and Cityplaza in Taikoo to embark on arrest operations.

When Police were handling the mall cases, some rioters threw miscellaneous objects from a height at officers.

Some rioters also surrounded, scolded and assaulted people with different political views.

At around 7.30pm, a wounding case occurred in Taikoo Shing, in which five people were sent to hospital - two of them are in a critical condition.

Police strongly condemn violent acts and will conduct active and thorough investigations to bring offenders to justice, regardless of their motive and background.

At night, some masked protesters staged a flash mob on Tai Po Tai Wo Road. They built barricades with miscellaneous objects including public light bus stands, rubbish bins and railings, blocking the carriageways.

Some protesters in Yuen Long damaged traffic lights and built barricades with miscellaneous objects to block Castle Peak Road.

Police reiterated that no violent behaviour will be tolerated and they will take resolute enforcement action to safeguard public safety and bring all lawbreakers to justice.