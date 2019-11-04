Gov't condemns vandalism

The Government severely condemned violent attacks and vandalism in Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Tai Po and Taikoo Shing, which jeopardised public safety and breached public peace.

In a statement, the Government expressed deep regret and condemned a violent assault incident in Taikoo Shing tonight.

It appealed to people with different views to put aside their differences, stay rational and exercise restraint as well as embrace harmony and respect diversity. They should abide by the law and not to resort to vigilantism.

It stated that in some districts, masked rioters triggered chaos and panic by vandalising MTR facilities and shops, prompting the early closure of large shopping malls.

In Tuen Mun, some people disregarded public safety by blocking one mall’s main entrance. In an emergency, such actions would have been potentially disastrous as it could have seriously affected people’s ability to exit safely. Such behaviour is strongly condemned.

To safeguard the public and uphold the rule of law, Police are required to conduct dispersal operations resolutely, arrest suspected offenders and strictly enforce the law.