CE continues Nanjing visit

Mrs Lam (second right) visits the Nanjing Museum.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam continued her visit to Nanjing today.

She spent time this morning at Jiangbei New Area Planning Exhibition Hall to learn more about the district's development organisation.

Jiangbei New Area is the only state-level new area in Jiangsu Province. It is dedicated to developing innovative and modern industries to serve as an open platform of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Mrs Lam then visited YOUTH SYNERGY+ youth innovation entrepreneurship base. The governments of Hong Kong and Jiangsu announced the base's establishment in August last year. The goal is to help young entrepreneurs realise their dreams of setting up innovative businesses.

She also called on Hong Kong companies in the base to learn about their development.

Afterwards, Mrs Lam travelled to Nanjing University to meet the university’s CPC Committee Secretary Hu Jinbo and President Prof Lyu Jian. She also delivered a keynote speech to about 600 students and answered questions.

She introduced the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s vision, actions and latest situation to the audience.

In the afternoon, Mrs Lam met CPC Nanjing Municipal Committee Secretary Zhang Jinghua.

She expressed her gratitude to the municipal government for making detailed arrangements for her two-day trip.

She said she hopes the two places will continue to explore deeper and more wide-ranging co-operation.

After lunch, Mrs Lam visited the Nanjing Museum, which is the first large-scale and comprehensive museum in the Mainland built by the country.