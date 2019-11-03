CE to visit Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will depart for Beijing on November 5 after concluding her visit to Shanghai to attend the second China International Import Expo.

On November 6, Mrs Lam will be received by Vice Premier Han Zheng in the morning and in the afternoon she will attend the third plenary meeting of the Leading Group for the Development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will join the visit.

The leading group, led by Mr Han, held the first and second plenary meetings in August last year and March this year. They endorsed a number of measures to facilitate Hong Kong people to develop, work and reside in the Greater Bay Area’s Mainland cities, as well as strengthen the flow of people and goods within the bay area.

These measures include the method for calculating individual income tax payments in the Mainland, providing tax relief by municipal governments to non-Mainland including Hong Kong high-end talents and talents in short supply by offsetting the tax differential between the two places.

Other actions involve encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in the nine Mainland bay area cities among Hong Kong and Macau youth, supporting higher education and scientific research institutes from Hong Kong and Macau to participate in Guangdong technology programmes and facilitating the use of Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong on November 7. During her absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.