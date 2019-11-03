Police denounce violent acts

Police today strongly condemned violent protests and vandalistic acts by rioters on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon yesterday.

Despite Police’s objection, many people participated in an unlawful assembly at 2pm in Victoria Park, which deteriorated into massive acts of vandalism.

Rioters first blocked thoroughfares in Causeway Bay and Wan Chai using mills barriers and miscellaneous objects. Then they set fires to barricades and hurled petrol bombs, bricks and hard objects at police officers. Others threatened residents and road users' safety by placing nails on roads.

Later, rioters assembled in various areas on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon where they blocked roads, torched and vandalised selected shops and MTR facilities and attacked passers-by.

Due to the deteriorating situation, Police stopped two public events in Central district in order to safeguard the public and restore order.

Organisers were requested to follow Police instructions and leave in an orderly manner.

During the dispersal operation, Police deployed crowd management vehicles and used tear gas, rubber bullets, bean bag rounds and 40 mm react rounds to stop protestors’ illegal acts.

At 1am today, over 200 people were arrested for offences of unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons, criminal damage and using facial covering while at an unlawful assembly.

Four men and a woman were also arrested by the Organized Crime & Triad Bureau for possession of offensive weapons. Weapons seized included 188 petrol bombs, several extendable batons and pepper spray.

Police strongly condemned rioters' violent acts and stressed that continued vandalism is seriously affecting people's daily lives.

Police reiterated that violent behaviour will not be tolerated and that enforcement action will be taken to safeguard the public and bring lawbreakers to justice.